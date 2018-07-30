'Bigfoot erotica' surfaces in Virginia congressional campaign

If you’ve ever doubted the existence of Bigfoot, wonder no more. The creature exists in Virginia, and believe it or not, has some political ties.

Bigfoot, or rather drawings of Bigfoot, surfaced on District 5 Republican congressional candidate Denver Riggleman’s Instagram account.

Based on the depictions, Bigfoot has more than just big feet.

The pictures were shared as evidence Riggleman is "not what we need on Capitol Hill" by his Democratic opponent, Leslie Cockburn.

Cockburn shared screenshots of the images on her Twitter account.

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

From my opponent Denver Riggleman’s Bigfoot erotica collection. pic.twitter.com/ELe0TWJh21 — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

The original images are as elusive as the creature itself due to Riggleman’s Instagram account being made private.

According to The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Riggleman said the pictures were a birthday prank referencing a book he wrote about Bigfoot enthusiasts.

The paper said Riggleman called them being used for political purposes “absurd.”

In the Daily Progress article, Riggleman’s campaign used Cockburn’s criticism of his Bigfoot “erotica” to dismiss criticism of his book, which was described as “satire,” and turn the criticism on Cockburn for a book she co-wrote with her husband.

Riggleman’s campaign said Cockburn’s book “Dangerous Liaison: The Inside Story of the U.S.-Israeli Covert Relationship” espouses “an anti-Israeli worldview."

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District is represented by Republican Thomas Garrett, who announced he was an alcoholic in May and said he would not seek re-election.

The 5th District is located in central Virginia and from north to south spans nearly the entire state, stretching from Danville to Warrenton.

