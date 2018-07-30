'Peppa Pig's Surprise' coming to Richmond this fall

Calling all parents who have kids who are fans of Peppa Pig! "Peppa Pig's Surprise" tour has been extended and now includes Richmond's Altria Theater.
The show will be Nov. 10 at Altria Theater.
"The live show encompasses the charming, colorful nature of the incredibly popular preschool series and features brand-new songs and life-size puppets that walk, talk, dance, and jump up and down to give audiences a unique, fully immersive theatrical experience from the moment the curtain opens," according to a press release.
