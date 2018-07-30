Hanover woman killed in single-vehicle crash

The circumstance of the crash are under investigation. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

A Hanover woman was killed in a single-car crash Sunday.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Monaghan, 52, of Hanover, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead after the vehicle she was driving slipped down a steep embankment.

The crash occurred before 4:30 p.m. on Kings Acres Road near Washington Highway.

Monaghan’s 2006 Dodge Durango was traveling east, left the roadway to the right-hand side, hit a culvert and stopped at the bottom of the embankment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12