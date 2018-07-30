Bucknell drops references to Moonves in wake of allegations

LEWISBUG, Pa. (AP) - Bucknell University has removed references on its website to alumnus and CBS chief executive Les Moonves amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

The New Yorker magazine published the allegations from several women Friday.

PennLive.com reports Bucknell President John Bravman said in a letter to the university community that the school "will not stand for sexual misconduct - on campus or beyond."

According to the school's website, Moonves, a 1971 graduate, gave the school's commencement address in 2016.

Links to stories on the speech and other news mentioning Moonves appeared on the website Monday morning, but the stories had been removed.

Moonves has acknowledged he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances years ago, but that he never misused his position to hinder anyone's career.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

