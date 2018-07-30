Caterpillar has a big second quarter, raises outlook again - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Caterpillar has a big second quarter, raises outlook again

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo the logo for Caterpillar appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Caterpillar’s second-quarter results topped Wall Street’s view, thanks in part to... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo the logo for Caterpillar appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Caterpillar’s second-quarter results topped Wall Street’s view, thanks in part to...

By The Associated Press

Caterpillar's second-quarter easily beat Wall Street expectations thanks in part to the blistering pace of construction and demand for big machines, a the company boosted its full-year earnings forecast again.

Shares rose more than 3 percent Monday in premarket trading.

Caterpillar now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings in a range of $11 to $12 per share. In April the company raised its outlook to between $10.25 and $11.25 per share, from $8.25 to $9.25 per share.

Caterpillar Inc. earned $1.71 billion, or $2.82 per share in the quater. Excluding one-time gains or losses, per-share earnings were $2.97, far exceeding projections of $2.73 per share from industry analysts.

A year earlier the Deerfield, Illinois, company earned $802 million, or $1.35 per share.

Revenue climbed to $14.01 billion, from $11.33 billion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:30 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-07-30 12:25:40 GMT
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>

  • Octavia Spencer brings hair mogul's story to Netflix

    Octavia Spencer brings hair mogul's story to Netflix

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:14:06 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:40:01 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of black haircar...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of black haircar...
    Netflix makes news at the Television Critics Association's summer meetings, announcing a limited series with Octavia Spencer and a possible new season of "Master of None.".More >>
    Netflix makes news at the Television Critics Association's summer meetings, announcing a limited series with Octavia Spencer and a possible new season of "Master of None.".More >>

  • Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new 'fever dream' comedy

    Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new 'fever dream' comedy

    Sunday, July 29 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-07-29 21:58:43 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:39:58 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Emma Stone plays Annie Landsberg and Jonah Hill plays Owen Milgrim in "Maniac," about a radical kind of pharmaceutic...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Emma Stone plays Annie Landsberg and Jonah Hill plays Owen Milgrim in "Maniac," about a radical kind of pharmaceutic...
    Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in a new TV series that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.More >>
    Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in a new TV series that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly