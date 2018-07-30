Newbys Bridge Road to close in Chesterfield for maintenance

The road is expected to be closed for a month. (Source: Pixabay)

A section of Newbys Bridge Road in Chesterfield will be closed through August for maintenance.

The closure began Monday for realignment.

Both lanes of the road will be closed for the duration of the work between Sussex Drive and Millvale Road.

Detour signs will be posted around the closure.

To get around the closed section, drivers should take Belmont Road from Dortonway Drive to Barkbridge Road when heading north. Southbound travelers should take Valencia Road to Barkbridge Road and take Belmont Road to Dortonway Drive.

