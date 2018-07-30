I-95 James River Bridge to see night-time closures for months

The work is expected to be complete in spring 2019. (Source: Pixabay)

The James River Bridge on I-95 will experience night-time closures for several months.

Restoration work, including pavement and joint replacement, will close either one or two lanes at a time.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin the work Monday night. The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

Closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the weekends.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12