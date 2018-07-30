Police: Shoeless man robs Burger King

Richmond police say a shoeless man robbed a Burger King.
The robbery occurred around 2 a.m. Monday at the Burger King on West Broad Street near Willow Lawn.
The store’s manager told police she was robbed.
Police described the suspect as a wearing white socks, a red skull cap, red shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
