NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 30

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA

We’re starting the week with rain. And we’ll be continuing the week with rain.

At least six people have died in massive California wildfires.

  • Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate as the fires spread.
  • The fires have burned 47 square miles about 120 miles north of San Francisco.
  • 17 missing persons reports are connected to the fire.

A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on Richmond’s north side.

  • The shooting happened just before midnight on Meadowbridge Road.
  • One man was killed, and police have not released any information about the shooting.
  • Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia Beach woman has been arrested.

  • Police charged Lamont Johnson with the woman’s murder.
  • Investigators believe Bellamy Gamboa was abducted.
  • Her abandoned car was found, but her body has not been located.

  Jerry Lawler's son, Brian Christopher, dies

    Former WWE star Brian Lawler, also known as Brian Christopher, is in critical condition at a local hospital.

  Woman shoots, kills husband for buying porn

    Investigators found the man in a backyard shed when they noticed he had been shot twice

  Homeless man hands out resumes instead of asking for money

    It started last Friday when Casarez was standing at an intersection holding a sign that read, "Homeless, hungry 4 success, take a resume."

