NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 30

We’re starting the week with rain. And we’ll be continuing the week with rain.

What’s Going On?

At least six people have died in massive California wildfires.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate as the fires spread.

The fires have burned 47 square miles about 120 miles north of San Francisco.

17 missing persons reports are connected to the fire.

A man was shot and killed late Sunday night on Richmond’s north side.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Meadowbridge Road.

One man was killed, and police have not released any information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia Beach woman has been arrested.

Police charged Lamont Johnson with the woman’s murder.

Investigators believe Bellamy Gamboa was abducted.

Her abandoned car was found, but her body has not been located.

A Thing to Know:

Here are some happy stories from last week to start your week with a smile.

How’s the Weather?

It looks like rain for most of the day.

What Day is It?

Monday, July 30 – National Cheesecake Day

Say What?

In what appears to be a prank, a Florida man chased convenience store customers with a live alligator.

Did You See the Game?

The latest MLB player to apologize for old tweets is Trae Turner of the Washington Nationals.

Adoptable Animal(s)

He knows he’s beautiful.

Final Thought:

"There are life lessons that can be derived from reality television." – Mike White

