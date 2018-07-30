Man shot dead overnight on Richmond's north side - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man shot dead overnight on Richmond's north side

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man was found shot to death in Richmond late Sunday night.

The shooting happened a few minutes before midnight in the 3100 block of Meadowbridge Road near Gabriel Prosser Freedom Park.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

