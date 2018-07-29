Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 25 12 .676 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 16 .590 3
Danville (Braves) 20 18 .526
Pulaski (Yankees) 17 22 .436 9
Burlington (Royals) 11 27 .289 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 22 13 .629 -
Kingsport (Mets) 19 18 .514 4
Bristol (Pirates) 17 20 .459 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 17 20 .459 6
Greeneville (Reds) 16 21 .432 7

Sunday's Games

Princeton 6, Bluefield 5

Princeton 8, Bluefield 5

Johnson City 8, Danville 1

Pulaski 3, Greeneville 1

Bristol 7, Elizabethton 4

Kingsport 7, Burlington 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Kyle Busch wins 6th race of the season at Pocono

    Kyle Busch wins 6th race of the season at Pocono

    Sunday, July 29 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-07-29 19:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:56:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Daniel Suarez drives down the front stretch during qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa. Suarez advanced to the pole position after Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch failed...(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Daniel Suarez drives down the front stretch during qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa. Suarez advanced to the pole position after Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch failed...
    Daniel Suarez made NASCAR history when he became the first Mexican driver to start on the pole in the elite Cup series Sunday at Pocono Raceway.More >>
    Daniel Suarez made NASCAR history when he became the first Mexican driver to start on the pole in the elite Cup series Sunday at Pocono Raceway.More >>

  • Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach

    Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:17:15 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-07-29 20:23:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fades back to pass during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fades back to pass during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.
    Brady dismisses as 'ridiculous' link between personal health coach and Edelman suspension.More >>
    Brady dismisses as 'ridiculous' link between personal health coach and Edelman suspension.More >>

  • Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title

    Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title

    Saturday, July 28 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-07-28 15:27:04 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-07-29 17:26:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France's Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de ...(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France's Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de ...
    Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.More >>
    Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly