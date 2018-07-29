Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 25 12 .676 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 16 .590 3
Danville (Braves) 20 18 .526
Pulaski (Yankees) 17 22 .436 9
Burlington (Royals) 11 27 .289 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 22 12 .647 -
Kingsport (Mets) 19 18 .514
Johnson City (Cardinals) 17 20 .459
Bristol (Pirates) 16 20 .444 7
Greeneville (Reds) 16 21 .432

Sunday's Games

Princeton 6, Bluefield 5

Princeton 8, Bluefield 5

Johnson City 8, Danville 1

Pulaski 3, Greeneville 1

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport 7, Burlington 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach

    Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach

    Saturday, July 28 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-07-28 17:17:15 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-07-29 20:23:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fades back to pass during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fades back to pass during the team's NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 27, 2018.
    Brady dismisses as 'ridiculous' link between personal health coach and Edelman suspension.More >>
    Brady dismisses as 'ridiculous' link between personal health coach and Edelman suspension.More >>

  • Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title

    Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title

    Saturday, July 28 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-07-28 15:27:04 GMT
    Sunday, July 29 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-07-29 17:26:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France's Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de ...(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France's Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de ...
    Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.More >>
    Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.More >>

  • Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open

    Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open

    Friday, July 27 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-07-28 00:09:21 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:24:08 GMT
    (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway watches the ball bounce towards the hole on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway watches the ball bounce towards the hole on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.
    Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles on the day, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.More >>
    Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles on the day, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly