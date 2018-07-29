Petersburg school officials seek volunteers to help paint high school

Anyone is welcome to help! (Source: Petersburg City Public Schools/Facebook)

Are you a painter? Are you good with a paintbrush? Or are you just looking for a new volunteer opportunity?

Petersburg school officials are looking for volunteers to help them paint Petersburg High School this summer.



Rotary Clubs organized the effort, so students and teachers feel proud of their school when they return in September.



Painting began last Monday and will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays through August 17.

Anyone is welcome to participate.

If you would like to help out, you are asked to report to the front office. If no one is there, you can call Russell Lawrence at 804-586-2429 to let him know you are there.

