Petersburg school officials seek volunteers to help paint high school

Are you a painter? Are you good with a paintbrush? Or are you just looking for a new volunteer opportunity?
Petersburg school officials are looking for volunteers to help them paint Petersburg High School this summer.
Rotary Clubs organized the effort, so students and teachers feel proud of their school when they return in September.
Painting began last Monday and will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays through August 17.
Anyone is welcome to participate.
If you would like to help out, you are asked to report to the front office. If no one is there, you can call Russell Lawrence at 804-586-2429 to let him know you are there.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.