Woman injured after vehicle flips in Prince George

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Prince George Police/Facebook) (Source: Prince George Police/Facebook)
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

One woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle flipped in Prince George County.

Emergency crews were called to Temple Avenue in the vicinity of River Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the woman was heading northbound when her vehicle overturned.

She was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say she was the only one in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

