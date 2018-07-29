Woman injured after vehicle flips in Prince George

One woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle flipped in Prince George County.

Emergency crews were called to Temple Avenue in the vicinity of River Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the woman was heading northbound when her vehicle overturned.

She was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say she was the only one in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12