Woman injured after vehicle flips in Prince George

One woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle flipped in Prince George County.More >>
One woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle flipped in Prince George County.More >>
Virginia Commonwealth University sent out an alert saying VCU Police emergency and non-emergency phone lines may be down due to a scheduled maintenance.More >>
Virginia Commonwealth University sent out an alert saying VCU Police emergency and non-emergency phone lines may be down due to a scheduled maintenance.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Virginia officials say a body found in the Chesapeake Bay is believed to be the missing passenger from a tractor-trailer that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.More >>
Virginia officials say a body found in the Chesapeake Bay is believed to be the missing passenger from a tractor-trailer that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.More >>
Hundreds of fans come out every year to the Washington Redskins training camp but one super fan captured the heart of the team and the owner by holding just one sign.More >>
Hundreds of fans come out every year to the Washington Redskins training camp but one super fan captured the heart of the team and the owner by holding just one sign.More >>
Former WWE star Brian Lawler, also known as Brian Christopher, is in critical condition at a local hospital.More >>
Former WWE star Brian Lawler, also known as Brian Christopher, is in critical condition at a local hospital.More >>
Investigators found the man in a backyard shed when they noticed he had been shot twiceMore >>
Investigators found the man in a backyard shed when they noticed he had been shot twiceMore >>
A George County woman was killed Sunday morning after her car went over the Pascagoula River bridge.More >>
A George County woman was killed Sunday morning after her car went over the Pascagoula River bridge.More >>
Crews are battling a 500-acre wildfire in Burnet County.More >>
Crews are battling a 500-acre wildfire in Burnet County.More >>