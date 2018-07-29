VCU police lines undergoing maintenance - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VCU police lines undergoing maintenance

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia Commonwealth University sent out an alert saying VCU Police emergency and non-emergency phone lines may be down due to a scheduled maintenance. 

Lines may be down starting after midnight on Monday. 

Callers who cannot get through are asked to call 911. 

