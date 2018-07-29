Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|25
|12
|.676
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|23
|16
|.590
|3
|Danville (Braves)
|20
|17
|.541
|5
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|16
|22
|.421
|9½
|Burlington (Royals)
|11
|26
|.297
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|22
|12
|.647
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|18
|18
|.500
|5
|Greeneville (Reds)
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Bristol (Pirates)
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Sunday's Games
Princeton 6, Bluefield 5
Princeton 8, Bluefield 5
Danville at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
