Man robs Henrico business with handgun in waistband

Police are searching for a man they say robbed a business in Henrico with a handgun in his waistband.

Police say the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. near the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue on Sunday.

The man walked up to the counter and demanded money from the cash register, and a handgun could be seen in his waistband, officials say.

He was last seen getting into a dark colored SUV and headed east.

The man is described as African-American, in his mid-30s to early 40s, approximately between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, red t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

