Woman celebrates 94th birthday at Redskins training camp

Hundreds of fans come out every year to the Washington Redskins training camp, but one super fan captured the heart of the team and the owner by holding just one sign.

"I love the redskins." Melba Jacobson said.

This is no ordinary fan, Jacobson's love for the team goes back decades.

"I've been a redskins fan since 1941 when I moved to Washington. I'm originally from Texas, but I'm not a cowboys fan." Jacobson said.

There's no blue and white in this fan's blood at all, and when she comes to training camp she gets the VIP treatment.

"This is my fifth year. I came when I was 90 years old for my birthday. It's been my birthday celebration ever since." Jacobson said.

It started years ago when Jacobson held up a sign on her 90th birthday and it caught the attention of the team and managers.

Now Jacobson is watching the practice from owner Dan Schneider's private tent and the team always comes by to hug their biggest fan and get some autographs.

"I have to have a new jersey every year because I'm not going to wash the signatures off," Jacobson said.

Her daughter Sharon Ramboz says football is a bonding experience for the two.

"I remember growing up and I remember not being able to make a sound during the games," Ramboz said.

When the gates close and it's time to hit the road, Jacobson says she's taking away more than just seeing the practice.

"I take away all the fun and meeting everyone and seeing everyone. I usually meet Dan Schneider and he is very warm and nice." Jacobson said.

Jacobson will officially turn 94 this Tuesday.

She says there are some Cowboy fans in her family but she will not bring them to the training camp.

