Police: Ex-boyfriend of missing Virginia Beach mother arrested

Chesterfield police arrested three people after they broke into a car Saturday morning in Chesterfield.More >>
Chesterfield police arrested three people after they broke into a car Saturday morning in Chesterfield.More >>
Police arrested the ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia Beach woman on Sunday morning.More >>
Police arrested the ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia Beach woman on Sunday morning.More >>
Police are identifying a 59-year-old Richmond man killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Southside.More >>
Police are identifying a 59-year-old Richmond man killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Southside.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Southside. Police tell us at 7:50 a.m. Sunday officers were called to a crash on Chippenham Parkway near the Forest Hill Avenue exit. Police say shots were reportedly fired moments before the crash. They say neither the car or anyone inside the vehicle were hit by gunfire.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Southside. Police tell us at 7:50 a.m. Sunday officers were called to a crash on Chippenham Parkway near the Forest Hill Avenue exit. Police say shots were reportedly fired moments before the crash. They say neither the car or anyone inside the vehicle were hit by gunfire.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Investigators found the man in a backyard shed when they noticed he had been shot twiceMore >>
Investigators found the man in a backyard shed when they noticed he had been shot twiceMore >>
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Claiborne Avenue that has left three people dead and seven others injured.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Claiborne Avenue that has left three people dead and seven others injured.More >>
A George County woman was killed Sunday morning after her car went over the Pascagoula River bridge.More >>
A George County woman was killed Sunday morning after her car went over the Pascagoula River bridge.More >>
A colonel at Fort Jackson was one of more than 30 people arrested in an online predator sting operation led by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A colonel at Fort Jackson was one of more than 30 people arrested in an online predator sting operation led by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>