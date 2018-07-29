Police: Ex-boyfriend of missing Virginia Beach mother arrested

Police are not saying if the charges are connected to her disappearance. (Source: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested the ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia Beach woman on Sunday morning.

Lamont Johnson is charged with murder.

He is also the ex-boyfriend Bellamy Gamboa, but so far police are not saying whether the charges are connected to her abduction.

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office inmate website, the 41-year-old is charged with second-degree murder and four counts of contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child. The offense date for the second-degree murder charge is July 1.

Family members previously told NBC affiliate WAVY news, that Johnson lived with 40-year-old Bellamy Gamboa and is the father of her infant twins.

Gamboa was last seen July 1 at her home at the Diamond Springs Apartments. Just days later, Gamboa's car was found abandoned near a dumpster.

Investigators believed she was abducted, so they issued an Ashanti Alert. So far there is still no sign of the missing mother.

Johnson is being held without bond.

