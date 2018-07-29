Man charged in missing mother's death confesses to killing

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in an effort to locate a man who was just recently reported missing.More >>
Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after several people have come forward stating their vehicles were fraudulently re-titled to someone else without their permission.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Lamont Johnson, 41, confessed to pushing Bellamy Gamboa down the stairs, and falling on her.More >>
Last year Ed Hennessey made a bold life choice. He took a year sabbatical from teaching to shop full-time. Now he makes six figures.More >>
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Just before the crash the cyclist said the officer was on his phone, something he admits in video of the encounter.More >>
According to neighbors, their locked cars are being rummaged through repeatedly. The crooks may be using a high-tech method to get in.More >>
Beginning Aug. 2, customers can get a MacCoin with a Big Mac, and starting the next day they will be able to use the coin for another, free Big Mac.More >>
Former WWE star Brian Lawler, also known as Brian Christopher, is in critical condition at a local hospital.More >>
t started last Friday when Casarez was standing at an intersection holding a sign that read, "Homeless, hungry 4 success, take a resume."More >>
The Charleston Police Department has released dashcam footage of a man charged with killing an 11-year-old girl.More >>
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.More >>
