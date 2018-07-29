Man charged in missing mother's death confesses to killing

The man charged in the case of a missing Virginia Beach woman admitted to killing her, according to WAVY.

Lamont Johnson, 41, confessed to pushing Bellamy Gamboa down the stairs, and falling on her. WAVY reports that Johnson told investigators he choked Gamboa until she died.

Court records also show that Johnson admitted to putting her body in a bag and taking her to Chesapeake.

Gamboa was last seen July 1 at her home at the Diamond Springs Apartments. Just days later, Gamboa's car was found abandoned near a dumpster.

Family members previously told WAVY that Johnson lived with 40-year-old Gamboa and is the father of her infant twins.

Investigators believed she was abducted, so they issued an Ashanti Alert.

Virginia Beach Police say they have not found her body yet.

Johnson is being held without bond. He currently faces a second-degree murder charge.

