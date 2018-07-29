Richmond Police: Shots fired prior to Chippenham Parkway crash

Richmond Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Southside.

Police tell us at 7:50 a.m. Sunday officers were called to a crash on Chippenham Parkway near the Forest Hill Avenue exit. Police say shots were reportedly fired moments before the crash.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle. They say neither the car or anyone inside the vehicle were hit by gunfire.

The driver was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

