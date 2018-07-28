5 people arrested after breaking into vehicle in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

5 people arrested after breaking into vehicle in Chesterfield

A person alerted police to the crime. (Source: NBC12) A person alerted police to the crime. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police arrested five people after they broke into a car Saturday morning in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz said the five ran from police after they broke into a vehicle on Victoria Park Way.

Officials say they were alerted by a person after seeing suspicious activity in the area.

Police are reminding residents to lock car doors. 

