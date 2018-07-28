3 people arrested after breaking into vehicle in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police arrested three people after they broke into a car Saturday morning in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz said they ran from police after they broke into a vehicle on Victoria Park Way.

Officials say they were alerted by a person after seeing suspicious activity in the area.

Police are reminding residents to lock car doors.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12