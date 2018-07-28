Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 23 12 .657 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 14 .622 1
Danville (Braves) 20 17 .541 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 16 22 .421
Burlington (Royals) 11 26 .297 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 22 12 .647 -
Kingsport (Mets) 18 18 .500 5
Greeneville (Reds) 16 20 .444 7
Johnson City (Cardinals) 16 20 .444 7
Bristol (Pirates) 16 20 .444 7

Saturday's Games

Elizabethton 5, Bristol 0

Burlington 4, Kingsport 3

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville 7, Johnson City 4

Greeneville 5, Pulaski 3

Sunday's Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title

    Thomas effectively seals his first Tour de France title

    Saturday, July 28 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-07-28 15:27:04 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-07-29 03:23:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France's Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de ...(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, grimaces as he sprints with France's Romain Bardet, right, and Ireland's Daniel Martin, left, towards the finish line of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de ...
    Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.More >>
    Geraint Thomas effectively sealed his first Tour de France title Saturday by protecting the yellow jersey in the penultimate stage time trial.More >>

  • Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open

    Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open

    Friday, July 27 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-07-28 00:09:21 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:24:08 GMT
    (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway watches the ball bounce towards the hole on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway watches the ball bounce towards the hole on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.
    Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles on the day, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.More >>
    Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles on the day, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.More >>

  • Team Loaded Virginia players sharpen skills, get exposure

    Team Loaded Virginia players sharpen skills, get exposure

    Team Loaded Virginia, based in Richmond, is 36-0 on the season and has won two national tournaments. This 15U team is giving players the chance to sharpen their skills and get more exposure with college coaches.

    More >>

    Team Loaded Virginia, based in Richmond, is 36-0 on the season and has won two national tournaments. This 15U team is giving players the chance to sharpen their skills and get more exposure with college coaches.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly