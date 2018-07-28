Former UVA player looking to earn spot with Redskins

It’s day three of training camp but day one in shoulder pads for University of Virginia product Quin Blanding. He caught on with the Redskins as a rookie free agent shortly after the draft and has a pretty fair shot at a roster spot.



The safety is looking to break into the NFL after a stellar four-year career at UVA, where he earned his first-team All-ACC, 3rd team All-American and leaving as the school's all-time leader in tackles.

Blanding said that the Cavaliers prepared him to go through tough things and that he's built for challenges.

As an undrafted free agent, he may not get the number of reps that the veterans get during the course of camp, but says he plans to capitalize on every opportunity to showcase his skill.



"Whenever I get the chance to get in - I have to prove myself. No matter how many reps I got, I'm still taking mental reps on the sideline, staying as deep as I can. I see how they play it, I still make my calls, still make my checks and go from there. So, I'm not lacking at all. I know what I'm doing at all times and I'm ready to play," Blanding said.

