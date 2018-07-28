Former UVA player looking to earn spot with Redskins - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former UVA player looking to earn spot with Redskins

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

It’s day three of training camp but day one in shoulder pads for University of Virginia product Quin Blanding. He caught on with the Redskins as a rookie free agent shortly after the draft and has a pretty fair shot at a roster spot.

The safety is looking to break into the NFL after a stellar four-year career at UVA, where he earned his first-team All-ACC, 3rd team All-American and leaving as the school's all-time leader in tackles.

Blanding said that the Cavaliers prepared him to go through tough things and that he's built for challenges.

As an undrafted free agent, he may not get the number of reps that the veterans get during the course of camp, but says he plans to capitalize on every opportunity to showcase his skill.

"Whenever I get the chance to get in - I have to prove myself. No matter how many reps I got, I'm still taking mental reps on the sideline, staying as deep as I can. I see how they play it, I still make my calls, still make my checks and go from there. So, I'm not lacking at all. I know what I'm doing at all times and I'm ready to play," Blanding said. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • SportsMore>>

  • Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open

    Bradley plays last 4 holes in 6 under in Canadian Open

    Friday, July 27 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-07-28 00:09:21 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:24:08 GMT
    (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway watches the ball bounce towards the hole on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). Kevin Tway watches the ball bounce towards the hole on the 16th green during the second round of the Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario, Friday July 27, 2018.
    Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles on the day, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.More >>
    Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles on the day, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.More >>

  • Team Loaded Virginia players sharpen skills, get exposure

    Team Loaded Virginia players sharpen skills, get exposure

    Team Loaded Virginia, based in Richmond, is 36-0 on the season and has won two national tournaments. This 15U team is giving players the chance to sharpen their skills and get more exposure with college coaches.

    More >>

    Team Loaded Virginia, based in Richmond, is 36-0 on the season and has won two national tournaments. This 15U team is giving players the chance to sharpen their skills and get more exposure with college coaches.

    More >>

  • Boxing coach gives young people a fighting chance in life

    Boxing coach gives young people a fighting chance in life

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:10:24 GMT
    Jerry Royster has been a boxing coach for nearly three decades. (Source: NBC12)Jerry Royster has been a boxing coach for nearly three decades. (Source: NBC12)
    Jerry Royster has been a boxing coach for nearly three decades. (Source: NBC12)Jerry Royster has been a boxing coach for nearly three decades. (Source: NBC12)

    Seven days a week, around four hours each day, the 59-year-old former amateur boxer teaches around 60 young boys and girls how to counter punch, uppercut, and everything in between.

    More >>

    Seven days a week, around four hours each day, the 59-year-old former amateur boxer teaches around 60 young boys and girls how to counter punch, uppercut, and everything in between.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly