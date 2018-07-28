Tree causes thousands to lose power in Henrico

Nearly 2,000 people are without power. (Source: Dominion Energy Website)

Thousands of people were without power in Henrico for a period of time.

According to Dominion Energy's website, an estimated time of restoration is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Dominion Energy told NBC12 that the outage was caused by a tree on a power line.

The power company said 3995 were initially impacted but they were able to restore about 2,200 after rerouting power from another source.

Crews are on their way to take care of the tree and to restore power.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12