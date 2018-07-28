Q Barbeque closes its original location

One of Central Virginia's most celebrated barbecue restaurants is closing its original location.

The award-winning "Q Barbeque" has closed its restaurant on Walmart Way in Midlothian.



In a Facebook post, a spokesperson said they were unable to come to terms with their landlord on a renewal.



The restaurant was in that location for almost ten years.



Two other "Q Barbeque" restaurants will remain open on Virginia Center Parkway in Glen Allen and the other is off Hull Street in Chesterfield.

