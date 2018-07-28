'Fight the Bite' program hopes to cut down the number of mosquitoes

With all the wet weather we have been seeing lately, there's an increase in mosquitoes but experts say you play a big part in their population size as well. (Source: NBC12)

With all the wet weather we have been seeing lately, there's an increase in mosquitoes but experts say you play a big part in their population size as well.

It's called "Fight the Bite," and it's a program encouraging residents to get outside and eliminate any area where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

"Mosquitoes are very local. They don't come from long distances to seek you out." T. Michael Likins said.

The fight the bite program is something Likins and his team at the Chesterfield County Cooperative Extension are encouraging everyone to be a part of.

"Once a week, we tell people to walk around their property and dump any water in a container," Likins said.

It's simple, all you have to do is empty standing water around your property.

"A dog bowl, if it's a child's play toy, if it's the birdbath - dump it out once a week." Liking said.

Likins says the mosquito population is looking to be just as high as last year, and the one to look out for? The tiger mosquito. It’s known for carrying diseases like Zika and the West Nile virus.

This is no small-minded insect. Experts say it stays active all day and will learn your habits and patterns and plot for a better attack.

Likins says a mosquito only needs a bottle cap full of water to lay eggs, and before you start buying chemicals to use in the area be sure you know exactly what you're spraying.

"There is short-term and limited benefit from those. In fact, they don't more harm than good. They kill a lot of non target insects that are not pest. Such as pollinators," Likins said.

Pollinators such as bees. The team says those are the good insects they are protecting.

Experts say there are other ways to protect yourself from mosquitoes. You can use bug spray with 22percent deet in it, but lessen that amount for children.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12