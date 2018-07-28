Bruce Lietzke, fun-loving PGA Tour winner, dies at 67 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bruce Lietzke, fun-loving PGA Tour winner, dies at 67

ATHENS, Texas (AP) - Bruce Lietzke, the fun-loving, draw-hitting PGA Tour winner whose practice regime - or lack of one - spawned an often-told spoiled banana story, died Saturday of brain cancer. He was 67.

Lietzke's family said he died at his Athens ranch.

"Our PGA Tour family lost a treasured member with the death of Bruce Lietzke," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "He touched on parts of five decades as a player, competed in 700 tournaments as a member of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, and recorded a total of 20 victories.

"But to celebrate Bruce Lietzke's life properly, we offer praise to the great family man and the cherished friend to many."

With family, fishing and a large muscle car collection to tend to, the 13-time PGA Tour winner had little time or desire to tinker with a trusted swing that didn't need tinkering - as the banana story hilariously illustrates. It started at the final event in 1984 when Lietzke told caddie Al Hansen that he wouldn't touch his clubs again until the 1985 opener. The unbelieving Hansen put the banana in Lietzke's golf bag as a test, only to discover the rotten fruit still there in January.

Lietzke was introduced to golf in his native Kansas City, Missouri, and starred at Forest Park High School in Beaumont, Texas, before moving on to the University of Houston.

Lietzke played in the United States' 1981 Ryder Cup victory in England, and finished second to John Daly in the 1991 PGA Championship. He won seven times on the senior tour, the last victory coming in the 2003 U.S. Senior Open at Inverness.

Lietzke is survived by wife Rose, son Stephen and daughter Christine."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Editor calls Capital Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

    Editor calls Capital Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

    Friday, July 27 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-07-28 03:00:48 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-07-28 23:19:15 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>

  • Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Fisher footage

    Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Fisher footage

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:55:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-07-28 23:18:06 GMT
    J.J. Abrams says he will use unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher in the next "Star Wars" film to give the latest trilogy a "satisfying conclusion.".More >>
    J.J. Abrams says he will use unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher in the next "Star Wars" film to give the latest trilogy a "satisfying conclusion.".More >>

  • Roberts, Mulroney on screen, playing romantic partners

    Roberts, Mulroney on screen, playing romantic partners

    Saturday, July 28 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-07-28 23:07:30 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-07-28 23:18:04 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Julia Roberts participates in the "Homecoming" panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Julia Roberts participates in the "Homecoming" panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are back together on screen, this time playing romantic partners in Amazon's new TV drama series "Homecoming.".More >>
    Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are back together on screen, this time playing romantic partners in Amazon's new TV drama series "Homecoming.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly