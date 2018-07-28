Airport uses massive maple syrup jugs to pitch food website - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Airport uses massive maple syrup jugs to pitch food website

BURLINTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont airport is displaying 7-foot-tall (2.1-meter-tall) maple syrup jugs to remind travelers they can buy the state staple online instead of losing it at security when their liquids get confiscated.

The Free Press reports Burlington International Airport celebrated the installation of the syrup jugs Thursday. The jugs will be accompanied by 7-foot-long (2.1-meter-long) blocks of cheddar cheese.

Dakin Farms and Cabot Creamery sponsored the replicas. The companies are promoting a website on which people can have Vermont food shipped to their homes in the hopes fewer travelers will have their maple syrup taken by airport security for being larger than the maximum allotted 3.4 ounces (96.4 grams).

The replicas are not edible. An airport spokeswoman estimates if the 150-gallon (568-liter) jugs were filled the maple syrup inside would be worth $10,500.

