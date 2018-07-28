Gunshot victim says he accidentally shot himself - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Gunshot victim says he accidentally shot himself

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Chesterfield Police - Facebook)
CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Chesterfield police were called to the report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Lamplighter Drive around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, no victims were found.

A short time later, police received another call that a man was at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, the man told police he accidentally shot himself.  

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

