1 killed, another hurt in crash on Broad Rock Boulevard

Police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured in South Richmond. It happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. The two victims were rushed to an area hospital. One of those victims has died. Officers are investigating what caused the crash. Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Carytown staple restaurant is closing next month. Nacho Mama's will officially close on Aug. 31.More >>
It's been a long and soggy week for the Commonwealth. When the rain pours, that means field inspectors are hard at work in, around and under your house.More >>
A colonel at Fort Jackson was one of more than 30 people arrested in an online predator sting operation led by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Roseanne Barr is in hot water over insensitive remarks again for a statement she made at a New York club on Thursday night.More >>
Dash cam footage released Thursday by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office reportedly shows a woman’s attempt to flee from deputies who were attempting a traffic stop.More >>
Three Ohio County children, who died from their injuries after a fire, will be laid to rest Saturday.More >>
Hawaiian Airlines says it has updated its blog post that claimed three flight attendants helped to stop a human trafficking case on a flight to Honolulu.More >>
