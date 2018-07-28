1 killed, another hurt in crash on Broad Rock Boulevard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

1 killed, another hurt in crash on Broad Rock Boulevard

By Heather Riekers, Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured in South Richmond.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. 

The two victims were rushed to an area hospital. One of those victims has died. 

Officers are investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

