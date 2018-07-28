Redskins 1st-rounder Payne out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Redskins first-round pick Daron Payne is expected to miss two to three weeks because of an ankle injury.
Washington coach Jay Gruden says the defensive lineman out of Alabama was stepped on during practice Friday and will be in a walking boot for about a week. Gruden downplayed the setback Saturday, saying Payne is in great shape and already knows the defense.
Payne, the 13th overall pick, is a strong candidate to be the starting nose tackle.
This is the second consecutive year the Redskins have had a defensive lineman they drafted in the first round from Alabama go down with a foot injury. Jonathan Allen's rookie year was cut short five games into last season because of a sprain.
