Tens of thousands of Russians protest retirement age hikes

Tens of thousands of Russians protest retirement age hikes

MOSCOW (AP) - Tens of thousands of demonstrators have rallied throughout Russia to protest plans to substantially hike the age at which Russians can receive state retirement pensions.

A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 attended a protest in Moscow that was called by the Communist Party. A similarly large crowd gathered in Yekaterinburg to protest and demonstrations also were reported in large cities including Rostov-on-Don and Volgograd. No arrests were immediately reported.

Russia's lower house of parliament has given its first-reading approval to a measure that would gradually raise the pension ages from 60 to 65 for men and to 63 for women, up from 55.

Protesters called for a national referendum to be held on the issue before the parliament considers further readings of the bill after it resumes in September.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

