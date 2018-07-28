Jimenez leads Senior British Open by 2 after 3rd round - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jimenez leads Senior British Open by 2 after 3rd round

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Miguel Angel Jimenez shot par 72 in blustery conditions to remain 9-under overall and two shots clear heading to the final round of the Senior British Open on Saturday.

Tied for second were Tom Pernice (71) and Kirk Triplett (73) of the United States, defending champion Bernhard Langer (73) and Stephen Ames (74) of Canada.

A dozen others, including 68-year-old Tom Watson, were within four strokes of the leader.

Only 13 men broke par in the third round at St. Andrews in winds gusting up to 25 mph (40 kph).

"We started with some flow and then we had a lot of ebb," Triplett said.

Jimenez's four birdies neatly cancelled out his four dropped shots. He made the unlikeliest of birdies at the long 14th when his blind approach from thick rough somehow bounced and rolled its way to no more than a foot from the cup. A neat up-and-down from the Road Hole bunker left of the 17th green kept things going. But a 10-foot putt for birdie on the final green slid past. It was, he felt, a day for patience.

"It would mean a lot to win The Senior Open, especially here at St. Andrews," Jimenez said. "Seve (Ballesteros) was the first Spaniard to win The Open on this golf course, and it would be amazing if I could join the club with him."

Watson won the British Open five times, but not at St. Andrews, and remains hopeful of annexing this seniors title for a record-breaking fourth time.

"It's good to be in position," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO Moonves

    CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO Moonves

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:00:07 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-07-28 21:02:57 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013 file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The CBS board said Friday, July 27, 2018, it was investigatin...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013 file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The CBS board said Friday, July 27, 2018, it was investigatin...

    CBS said Friday it is investigating personal misconduct claims after the company's chief executive, Les Moonves, was the subject of a New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations.

    More >>

    CBS said Friday it is investigating personal misconduct claims after the company's chief executive, Les Moonves, was the subject of a New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations.

    More >>

  • Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Ex-pastor sentenced to 18 years in child sexual abuse case

    Saturday, July 28 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-07-28 18:32:13 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:27:37 GMT
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>
    A former New Jersey pastor who co-founded a Christian music festival has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.More >>

  • Concert honors 5 slain at Maryland newspaper

    Concert honors 5 slain at Maryland newspaper

    Friday, July 27 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-07-28 03:00:48 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-07-28 20:08:08 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly