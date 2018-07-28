UK committee issues scathing report on Facebook - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UK committee issues scathing report on Facebook

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook plummeted 19 percent Thursday, July 26, 2018, after warning of slower growth ahead, er... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook plummeted 19 percent Thursday, July 26, 2018, after warning of slower growth ahead, er...

LONDON (AP) - A British parliamentary committee says the government should increase oversight of social media like Facebook and election campaigns to protect democracy in the digital age.

The recommendation will be made Sunday in a scathing report on fake news, data misuse and interference by Russia.

The interim report by the House of Commons' media committee said democracy is facing a crisis because the combination of data analysis and social media allows campaigns to target voters with messages of hate without their consent.

Tech giants like Facebook, which operate in a largely unregulated environment, are complicit because they haven't done enough to protect personal information and remove harmful content, the committee said.

"The light of transparency must be allowed to shine on their operations," committee Chairman Damian Collins said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO Moonves

    CBS looks into misconduct claims amid report on CEO Moonves

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:00:07 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-07-28 10:12:26 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013 file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The CBS board said Friday, July 27, 2018, it was investigatin...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2013 file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The CBS board said Friday, July 27, 2018, it was investigatin...

    CBS said Friday it is investigating personal misconduct claims after the company's chief executive, Les Moonves, was the subject of a New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations.

    More >>

    CBS said Friday it is investigating personal misconduct claims after the company's chief executive, Les Moonves, was the subject of a New Yorker story detailing sexual misconduct allegations.

    More >>

  • Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Fisher footage

    Next 'Star Wars' film to use unreleased Fisher footage

    Friday, July 27 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-07-27 20:55:20 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-07-28 07:22:08 GMT
    J.J. Abrams says he will use unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher in the next "Star Wars" film to give the latest trilogy a "satisfying conclusion.".More >>
    J.J. Abrams says he will use unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher in the next "Star Wars" film to give the latest trilogy a "satisfying conclusion.".More >>

  • 'Technical issue' forces Hard Rock to cancel Pat Benatar

    'Technical issue' forces Hard Rock to cancel Pat Benatar

    Friday, July 27 2018 7:27 AM EDT2018-07-27 11:27:17 GMT
    Saturday, July 28 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-07-28 07:22:05 GMT
    Atlantic City's newest hotel and casino had canceled a Pat Benatar concert minutes before the show was to start.More >>
    Atlantic City's newest hotel and casino had canceled a Pat Benatar concert minutes before the show was to start.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly