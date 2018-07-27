Trade-bait Jones shines as Orioles beat Archer, Rays 15-5

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Adam Jones hit a three-run homer, Jonathan Schoop connected in a fifth consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat Chris Archer and the Tampa Bay Rays 15-5 on Friday night.

The rebuilding Orioles are looking to deal Jones before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and he put on quite a show for any potential suitor. Jones hit an RBI single in the first inning, singled and scored in the fourth and homered off Austin Pruitt in an eight-run seventh that turned a 4-3 game into a rout.

Because Archer's name has cropped up in trade rumors, there was speculation this could be his final start with Tampa Bay. It was hardly a memorable performance: The right-hander allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings, had just three strikeouts and took the loss.

Archer (3-5) is signed through 2019, and his contract includes team options in 2020 and 2021. While that could make the 29-year-old appealing to some clubs, he's won only three of 17 starts and has a 4.31 ERA.

Schoop put the Orioles up 4-1 with a fifth-inning drive off Archer that carried deep into the left-field seats. It was his 16th homer of the season, and tied a major league record for home runs in consecutive games by a second baseman.

Schoop also had two RBI singles in the seventh, Baltimore's biggest inning of the season.

Andrew Cashner (3-9) gave up two runs in six innings to earn his first win in 10 starts since May 21. It was his first victory in 13 career starts at Camden Yards, including 11 this season.

Right fielder Carlos Gomez pitched the eighth for the Rays. He walked four of the five batters he faced and committed two balks.

He was replaced by catcher Jesus Sucre, who gave up a hit but retired the side.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: C Wilson Ramos (left hamstring strain) will run through a series of catching drills Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week, manager Kevin Cash said. ... LHP Blake Snell (left shoulder fatigue) threw 90 feet without soreness on Thursday, but Cash said, "I don't think we've gotten to the point yet where we're committing to slotting him back in. He's still got to go past some things."

Orioles: C Andrew Susac, who hit .115 with Baltimore in nine games earlier this year, was placed on the DL by Triple-A Norfolk after being struck on the left forearm by a foul ball on Thursday.

YOUTH IS SERVED

The Rays have tied a club record (set in 2015) by using 18 rookies. LHP Jalen Beeks, obtained from Boston on Wednesday, is poised to be No. 19.

UP NEXT

Rays: Short of pitchers after trading away three this week, Tampa Bay has not announced its starters for either Saturday or Sunday.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.54 ERA) takes the mound Saturday after losing his last two starts. The right-hander is 1-6 in 12 starts since May 11.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.