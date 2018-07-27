Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 23 12 .657 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 14 .622 1
Danville (Braves) 19 17 .528
Pulaski (Yankees) 16 21 .432 8
Burlington (Royals) 10 26 .278 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 21 12 .636 -
Kingsport (Mets) 18 17 .514 4
Bristol (Pirates) 16 19 .457 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 16 19 .457 6
Greeneville (Reds) 15 20 .429 7

Friday's Games

Princeton 8, Bluefield 2

Elizabethton 8, Bristol 5

Danville 7, Johnson City 5

Kingsport 8, Burlington 0

Greeneville 3, Pulaski 2

Saturday's Games

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly