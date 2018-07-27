Protect your home from water damage

This week's rain may have caused damage to your biggest investment: your home.

It's been a long and soggy week for the Commonwealth. When the rain pours, that means field inspectors like Kyle Clayton are hard at work in, around and under your house.

"A lot of times, people don't want to go under their crawlspace, so they send me under there," said Clayton.

During weeks like this one, Clayton's feet stay wet.

"It's really been this whole summer...We have been going six, seven days a week. We've had such an influx of work," said Clayton.

Work includes flooded basements and crawl spaces.

"This year, we're having a whole lot of issues where people have been in a house for 15, 20 maybe 30 years and have never had a problem and are just now starting to see walls getting wet carpets, getting wet," said Clayton.

Clayton says standing water can damage foundations and cause mold, which can create health issue for home owners. Letting these issues go unchecked can cost you anywhere between $700 to $100,000.

You don't have to wait for the experts to arrive to stay ahead of the problem. If you want to check the status of your crawlspace, an easy way to do that is by taking a look - if you see signs of standing water, hanging insulation or if it smells musty, there's a good chance your crawl space needs repair.

"It's like having a cough. Thinking you might be sick and then putting off going to the doctor. The longer you wait, the worse it gets," said Clayton.

If you see water in your basement, drain it immediately with a pump or a dehumidifier. Make sure you have working unclogged gutters to alleviate flooding on your property, and check your crawlspace at least once a year and ensure it's closed after use.

"It's definitely worthwhile to be proactive now while it's going to cost you less, to prevent it from being a problem for you in the future," said Clayton.

Experts also say if you see cracks forming in the sheet rock of your home or have sticking doors, it can be a big indication of serious problems developing underneath your home.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12