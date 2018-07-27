Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 22 12 .647 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 13 .639 -
Danville (Braves) 19 17 .528 4
Pulaski (Yankees) 16 21 .432
Burlington (Royals) 10 25 .286 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 20 12 .625 -
Kingsport (Mets) 17 17 .500 4
Bristol (Pirates) 16 18 .471 5
Johnson City (Cardinals) 16 19 .457
Greeneville (Reds) 15 20 .429

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Danville 7, Johnson City 5

Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Greeneville 3, Pulaski 2

Saturday's Games

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.

Danville at Johnson City, 5 p.m.

Pulaski at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Kingsport at Burlington, 6 p.m.

