Appalachian League

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|22
|12
|.647
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|23
|13
|.639
|-
|Danville (Braves)
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|16
|21
|.432
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|10
|25
|.286
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|20
|12
|.625
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Bristol (Pirates)
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|15
|20
|.429
|6½
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Danville 7, Johnson City 5
Kingsport at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Greeneville 3, Pulaski 2
|Saturday's Games
Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bluefield at Princeton, 5 p.m.
Danville at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
Pulaski at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Bristol at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.
Kingsport at Burlington, 6 p.m.
