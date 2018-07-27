Disneyland to pay its California workers $15 an hour - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Disneyland to pay its California workers $15 an hour

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Disneyland has agreed to raise the minimum wage for employees at its California theme park to $15 an hour.

Disneyland Resort announced the 40 percent increase on Thursday and says it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

As part of a deal with labor unions, the resort says it will immediately increase the current minimum of $11 an hour to $13.25. It'll be at $15.45 in 2020.

The deal affects more than 9,700 employees, including those working in attractions, store operations and costuming, among others.

Disneyland President Josh D'Amaro says in a statement that the resort is paying workers $15 an hour three years ahead of a new California law requiring workers be paid that amount. He says that shows the resort's "commitment and care" for its employees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bobby Brown says he's no 'bad guy'; denies hitting Houston

    Bobby Brown says he's no 'bad guy'; denies hitting Houston

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:23:07 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:42:29 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Bobby Brown participates in "The Bobby Brown Story" panel during the Viacom Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Bobby Brown participates in "The Bobby Brown Story" panel during the Viacom Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    Bobby Brown has repeatedly denied that his marriage to Whitney Houston ever turned violent, a reversal of a past admission.More >>
    Bobby Brown has repeatedly denied that his marriage to Whitney Houston ever turned violent, a reversal of a past admission.More >>

  • Cleveland Orchestra suspends concertmaster amid allegations

    Cleveland Orchestra suspends concertmaster amid allegations

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:05:27 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:38:34 GMT
    The Cleveland Orchestra has suspended its longtime concertmaster following the publication of two accounts detailing sexual misconduct allegations against him.More >>
    The Cleveland Orchestra has suspended its longtime concertmaster following the publication of two accounts detailing sexual misconduct allegations against him.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:58:04 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-07-27 23:38:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly