Woman buys car with unknown lien on it, calls 12 after it is repossessed

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A Henrico woman calls 12 after she says she spent thousands of dollars buying a vehicle and now has nothing to show for it. The car was repossessed through no fault of her own.More >>
A Henrico woman calls 12 after she says she spent thousands of dollars buying a vehicle and now has nothing to show for it. The car was repossessed through no fault of her own.More >>
Investigators and the medical examiner are working to determine the man's cause of death.More >>
Investigators and the medical examiner are working to determine the man's cause of death.More >>
Henrico Police need your help to identify the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven with a knife on July 25.More >>
Henrico Police need your help to identify the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven with a knife on July 25.More >>
A Carytown staple restaurant is closing next month. Nacho Mama's will officially close on Aug. 31.More >>
A Carytown staple restaurant is closing next month. Nacho Mama's will officially close on Aug. 31.More >>
A Henrico woman calls 12 after she says she spent thousands of dollars buying a vehicle and now has nothing to show for it. The car was repossessed through no fault of her own.More >>
A Henrico woman calls 12 after she says she spent thousands of dollars buying a vehicle and now has nothing to show for it. The car was repossessed through no fault of her own.More >>
The government agency may not honor the benefits form, even though at last check, anyone with a computer can find it.More >>
The government agency may not honor the benefits form, even though at last check, anyone with a computer can find it.More >>
A Navy veteran who says he is being dismissed at every step turned to 12 On Your Side for help getting his car back.More >>
A Navy veteran who says he is being dismissed at every step turned to 12 On Your Side for help getting his car back.More >>
Robert Whiting, Jr. has liver cancer and sleeps on a makeshift mattress. He called 12 On Your Side for help, and he got a new mattress thanks to the generosity of others.More >>
Robert Whiting, Jr. has liver cancer and sleeps on a makeshift mattress. He called 12 On Your Side for help, and he got a new mattress thanks to the generosity of others.More >>
"As a consumer, I feel that we have gotten the short end of the stick,” said Toni Burrell.More >>
"As a consumer, I feel that we have gotten the short end of the stick,” said Toni Burrell.More >>
A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.More >>
A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.More >>
Scientists have found a new species, a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in Kauai waters.More >>
Scientists have found a new species, a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in Kauai waters.More >>
An armed male was shot and killed in north Toledo on Friday evening, according to Toledo Police.More >>
An armed male was shot and killed in north Toledo on Friday evening, according to Toledo Police.More >>
According to the National Weather Service, a unofficial tornado formed near Highway 80 on the coastal barrier islands.More >>
According to the National Weather Service, a unofficial tornado formed near Highway 80 on the coastal barrier islands.More >>