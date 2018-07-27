Balding man with knife robs 7-Eleven

Henrico Police need your help to identify the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven with a knife on July 25.

The robbery happened around 1:20 a.m. at the store in the 11400 block on W. Broad Street.

The suspect entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then ran off with the money heading north toward Pouncey Tract Road.

The suspect is described as a "white male, 50-60 years of age, with white balding hair. He was wearing sunglasses, dark pants and a yellow shirt with a Brazilian flag or logo."

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you can help.

