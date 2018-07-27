Nacho Mama's restaurant closing in August

A Carytown staple restaurant is closing next month.

Nacho Mama's will officially close on Aug. 31, according to the owner, Raul Cantu.

"It’s bitter sweet after 22 years of owning nacho mama’s in Carytown. it’s time for a new chapter in my life I’m very excited. I want to thank my friends and loyal customers for supporting my dream," wrote Cantu in a Facebook post.

Carytown Burgers and Fries will move into the space vacated by Nacho Mama's.

