Hanover officials 'disgusted' by vandalism at high school

Officials with Hanover County Public Schools say they are "disgusted" by vandalism that was found at Patrick Henry High School recently.

"Without question, Hanover County Public Schools does not tolerate racist, vulgar, profane, or obscene language or conduct," the school system said in a statement on Friday. "This is an isolated incident and does not represent our students, division, or community."

Photos of the graffiti were posted by twitter users on Friday afternoon.

The school system said it is working with the sheriff's office to help find those responsible.

"If a student is found to have been involved in this thoughtless act, we will impose the appropriate disciplinary consequences," school officials said.

