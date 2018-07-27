Richmond Police Department joins the lip sync challenge

The wait is OVER! The Richmond Police Department has joined the viral lip sync challenge.

The department - along with other first responders from the city - chose "Brave" by Sara Bareilles for its video:

In the Facebook post, RPD has challenged the Henrico County police and fire departments to create a video.

The police department released the video less than 24 hours after parts of it were filmed on Brown's Island.

"We decided to make this really about the city of Richmond being one of the best cities in the world!" said Richmond Police Major Sybil El-Amin on Thursday.

Police departments across the nation have joined in the challenge in the past month, including one from the Norfolk Police Department that now has 71 million views: