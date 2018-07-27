Suspected intoxicated driver flees scene after slamming into firetruck

A man suspected of driving drunk, slamming into a firetruck on I-95 and then fleeing the scene was eventually captured and arrested Friday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says Jaydee Hutchinson, 27, of Alexandria, crashed into a firetruck around 2:15 a.m. that was blocking an accident scene at mile marker 135 on southbound I-95.

The sheriff's office say the suspect initially got out, but then got back into his vehicle and drove away after spotting a deputy.

The deputy was able to catch up to the suspect about two miles later and arrested him.

Hutchinson was charged with DUI, hit and run, driving suspended, refusal of DUI test, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He's being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

No injuries were reported.

