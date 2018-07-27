DUI checkpoints planned throughout the region Friday night

More than 200 drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence in the city this year. (Source: NBC12)

Numerous police departments will be participating in DUI checkpoints at the same time on Friday night.

Law enforcement officers in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, New Kent and Powhatan will have checkpoints from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Virginia State Police and VCU Police will also participate.

"This is one of many operations the Richmond Police Department conducts as part of our Vision Zero campaign,” said Richmond Police Sgt. Jonathan Nathanson.

"Vision Zero" is a campaign that focuses on eliminating traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

So far in 2018, more than 200 drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence in the city of Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department says this is the first time a region-wide effort has been conducted on the same night.

