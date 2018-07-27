DUI checkpoints planned throughout the region Friday night

The wait is OVER! The Richmond Police Department has joined the viral lip sync challenge.More >>
A man suspected of driving drunk, slamming into a firetruck on I-95 and then fleeing the scene was eventually captured and arrested Friday morning.
Law enforcement officers in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, New Kent and Powhatan will have checkpoints from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.
Space in the newly renovated farmer's market will be given to new vendors once it reopens.
The driver was the lone occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.
An Amite woman with Autism was kept in a cage and forced to eat her mother's ashes, according to court documents.
Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.
Officers said her 2-year-old daughter, Reygan, was so malnourished, she weighed just 14 pounds.
Instead of being shipped to Pennsylvania, the package was sent to California. It was damaged, too.
Victoria Cravitz, who was living under the name Jennifer Larsen, took Shaw to a hospital for medical care for an illness. Shaw died of natural causes at the hospital and questions about his true identity arose when generating a death certificate.
Seven-year-old Audrey Cabanos had two cavities. But she wasn't anxious at all about seeing the dentist.
A rare blood moon lunar eclipse that arrives Friday night won't be visible for most of North America, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it.
Dash cam footage released Thursday by the Florence County Sheriff's Office reportedly shows a woman's attempt to flee from deputies who were attempting a traffic stop.
Several officials will discuss Operation Full Armor, a joint operation aimed at protecting children against child online predators in Richland County.
Arkansas State Police has canceled an Arkansas Amber Alert for a boy after he was found safe with his father in Fayetteville.
