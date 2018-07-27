Pawn shop buys violin for $50, finds out it's worth $250,000 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pawn shop buys violin for $50, finds out it's worth $250,000

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) - A violin bought by a Massachusetts pawn shop for $50 has ended up being worth about 5,000 times that.

WFXT-TV reports a new employee at the LBC Boutique and Loan in Somerville had no idea what he was buying when he paid for the Ferdinando Gagliano violin, which was handcrafted in 1759 and is worth $250,000. Store manager Dylan McDermitt says the bows alone are worth $16,000 to $18,000.

Police say the violin was stolen during a house break-in and has since been returned to its rightful owner. They say the seller had no criminal record and they're still investigating.

McDermitt says in the future shop employees are going to ask people who bring in violins to play them so they know the instruments are theirs.

___

Information from: WFXT-TV, http://www.myfoxboston.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'

    Thursday, July 26 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-27 01:58:04 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-07-27 17:34:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on T...
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>
    Roseanne Barr has told Sean Hannity in her first televised interview that she's sorry for a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series and insists she is not racist.More >>

  • Meghan Trainor: Demi Lovato's openness has helped me

    Meghan Trainor: Demi Lovato's openness has helped me

    Thursday, July 26 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-07-26 23:42:36 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-07-27 17:34:41 GMT
    (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP). Meghan Trainor poses for a portrait at Hotel Amarano, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Los Angeles to promote her upcoming album, "Treat Myself."(Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP). Meghan Trainor poses for a portrait at Hotel Amarano, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Los Angeles to promote her upcoming album, "Treat Myself."
    Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles.More >>
    Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles.More >>

  • Prince Charles says he was deceived by disgraced bishop

    Prince Charles says he was deceived by disgraced bishop

    Friday, July 27 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-07-27 14:24:06 GMT
    Friday, July 27 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-07-27 17:34:36 GMT
    Prince Charles has issued a statement to an inquiry investigating child abuse, saying he'd been deceived by a disgraced Church of England bishop jailed for sex abuse.More >>
    Prince Charles has issued a statement to an inquiry investigating child abuse, saying he'd been deceived by a disgraced Church of England bishop jailed for sex abuse.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly