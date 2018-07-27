Henrico police arrest man who was mistakenly released from jail

An inmate who was released from jail by mistake in Newport News is back in custody after being arrested by Henrico County police.

Daniel T. Mowery, 41, was charged with DUI for the second time after the arrest in Henrico, according to WAVY.

He had been incarcerated on three charges of violating a protective order in Newport News. An additional charge for violating a protective order was out of Hampton.

Mowery had been released from the Newport News City Jail three weeks ago. Despite being held without bond, he was granted a $4,500 bond July 12, according to WAVY.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12